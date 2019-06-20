Alberta asks Court of Appeal to look at constitutionality of federal carbon tax

Alberta’s justice minister says the province is asking the courts to look into the constitutionality of the federal government imposing its carbon tax.

Doug Schweitzer says the province has filed a reference case with the Alberta Court of Appeal.

The court challenge comes a week after Ottawa announced it will impose the federal carbon tax on Alberta starting Jan. 1.

Schweitzer calls it federal overreach – despite a recent Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruling that a federally-imposed carbon tax is constitutional.

He says Alberta disagrees with that decision and wants to put its own legal case forward, as Saskatchewan looks to appeal its case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Alberta passed legislation earlier this month to repeal its provincial carbon tax to fulfill a promise United Conservative Premier Jason Kenney made before the April election.

