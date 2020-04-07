 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Alberta

Alberta bans most visits to long-term care and group homes in bid to limit spread of COVID-19

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Alberta chief medical health officer Deena Hinshaw speaks during a news conference in Edmonton, on March 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Alberta is banning most visits to long-term care and group homes to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.

An amended public-health order says no visits are being allowed unless a resident is dying or if the visitor is delivering essential care.

As of Monday, there were 112 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths at continuing-care facilities in the province.

Only one family member, friend or religious leader will be able to visit a dying resident at a time, and they will not be allowed to interact with any other residents.

Visitors are to have their temperatures checked and will have to fill out a questionnaire before going inside.

Anyone who is sick will not be allowed in and all visitors will have to cover their faces.

“Residents of all continuing-care sites are at extreme risk if exposed to COVID-19, and we are doing everything possible to ensure their safety,” chief medical health officer Deena Hinshaw said in a release Tuesday.

“I know this will have a profound impact on the lives of those residents and their families. This is not a step that we take lightly. I’m asking all Albertans to reach out and support their loved ones through the phone, video and any other means possible.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, many frontline health-care workers are forced to isolate as they care for patients infected with the virus. See how Dr. Kanna Vela is coping with being away from her family as she treats patients in Ajax and Scarborough, Ontario hospitals.

Read most recent letters to the editor.

