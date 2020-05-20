 Skip to main content
Alberta beef plant returning to two shifts per day after COVID-19 outbreak

BROOKS, Alta.
The Canadian Press
The JBS meat-processing plant in Brooks, Alta. plans to return to two work shifts per day for the first time in a month.

The company reduced operations at the plant to one daily shift of between 700 and 1,100 workers, after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

JBS Canada spokesman Rob Meijer says the company has implemented more than 100 safety measures at the facility since January.

He says the return to two shifts starts tomorrow and won’t increase the number of employees who are in the plant at one time.

Meijer says going forward the company will make all decisions based on the best possible data and advice from public health officials.

More than 500 workers at the JBS plant have tested positive for COVID-19 and one has died.

