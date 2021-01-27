Alberta border agents made record meth bust after pulling over produce truck in December

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta border agents made record meth bust after pulling over produce truck in December

COUTTS, Alta.
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Canada Border Services Agency says officers in southern Alberta made the country’s largest-ever methamphetamine seizure at a land border crossing last month.

The agency says in a news release that officers flagged a produce truck for further inspection as it entered Canada from the United States at the Coutts border crossing on Christmas Day.

Open this photo in gallery

Bags of methamphetamine that were seized at a Coutts, Alta., border crossing.

HO/The Canadian Press

It says they found more than 228 kilograms of meth inside with an estimated street value of $28.5-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Border agents arrested the driver and handed the investigation over to the RCMP.

The RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team has charged Amarpreet Singh Sandhu of Calgary with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The 38-year-old suspect was released from custody on Jan. 14 and is to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on Feb. 11.

“While many Canadians were celebrating Christmas at home, border services officers at Coutts remained on the front line to protect our country,” Ben Tame, who directs the border agency’s southern Alberta and Saskatchewan districts, said in the statement Wednesday.

RCMP Supt. Allan Lai said the operation’s success is a testament to the strong partnership between the national police force and the border agency.

“We know that crime has no borders and it is imperative that we continue working with our partners, like CBSA, to share information and co-ordinate enforcement action as needed to keep Canadians from the harms of illegal drugs and crime related to smuggling in Alberta and all of Canada.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies