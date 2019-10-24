Alberta budget introduces $1.3-billion in cuts, elimination of 2,000 public sector jobs

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s first budget outlines $1.3-billion in cuts and the elimination of more than 2,000 public sector jobs as the province warns that “boom times” are not coming back to the province anytime soon.

The United Conservative government’s budget, tabled on Thursday, will see the province cut its operating spending by 2.8 per cent over the coming years — the first time the province has reined in spending in a quarter century. The province says it can eliminate the province’s $8.7-billion deficit by 2022-2023.

To get there, the government will cut 2,100 public sector positions – a 7.7 per cent reduction – while cutting spending in some areas and keeping budgets for health, education and social services frozen for four years. The budget takes an axe to advanced education funding, eliminates a tax credit for tuition and raises the province’s cap on tuition increases to seven per cent annually. Grants to municipalities will be cut by up to 50 per cent, worsening budget pressures in cities like Calgary still grappling with a collapse in property taxes due to empty office towers. A slew of tax credits for investors, digital start-ups and small breweries will also fall victim to cuts.

The province will also press ahead with a plan to cut corporate taxes by one-third over the next four years, as Mr. Kenney looks to ignite a recovery in Alberta after five years of economic malaise.

The budget only reaches balance before Mr. Kenney faces re-election in 2023 thanks to steadily increasing oil prices, a growing gusher of bitumen royalties into the treasury and the completion of three major pipeline expansions by 2024.

If any of those fail to happen, Finance Minister Travis Toews says he’s ready to cut further.

“This is not a boom times scenario, this is very cautious,” he told reporters on Thursday before tabling the budget in the legislature in Edmonton. “This is a budget that actually reduces operating spending. And that’s significant. It’s been decades in this province since we’ve seen a budget reduce operating spending.”

The budget expects operating expenses to fall to $48.2-billion this year, down only slightly from the spending document tabled last year by Mr. Kenney’s predecessor, New Democrat Premier Rachel Notley.

After this year’s budget, public servants will face annual spending cuts for years to come, with operating spending set to fall to $47.1-billion in three years. The decrease in the operating budget represents a cut of $1.3-billion annually by 2023, or 2.8 per cent. The budgets for health, education and social services will be frozen for four years.

To help reduce spending, the public service will shrink by 7.7 per cent over four years, shedding about 2,100 jobs out of a current workforce of about 27,000. Those public workers will serve a province that’s expected to add 500,000 residents by 2023 while schools are projected to add 40,000 more students.

The Kenney government’s plan will result in the province facing similar debt levels to Ms. Notley’s plan in government, with debt reaching $93-billion in 2023 rather than $97-billion.

The budget contains no leeway for wage increases in the public service, a decision expected to lead to a showdown with the province’s unions. The spending document warns that more layoffs will be required if the government is ordered to increase worker remuneration due to ongoing labour arbitration.

Anticipating a challenge from union leaders, Premier Kenney said in a televised address to the province the night before the budget was tabled that protest would not alter his government’s plans. “We are determined to deliver on that commitment to protect Alberta’s finances, come what may. No number of protests or political attacks will push us off course,” he said.

A plan by Ms. Notley’s government to purchase rail cars and transport oil to customers in the U.S. will be shelved at the cost of $1.5-billion. Mr. Toews said he expects the private sector will ship increasing amounts of oil by railway as production ramps up in the coming years. The province expects the completion of the expansions of the Line 3, Trans Mountain and Keystone XL pipelines will reduce the need for oil-by-rail.

The province’s plan to build infrastructure will be reduced from $7-billion annually to about $6.2-billion. The reduction means cancellations or delays to a number of large projects, including a new hospital in Edmonton that will now be finished in 2030 instead of 2027. Provincial funding for new transit projects in Edmonton and Calgary will be spread out over a longer time period, potentially resulting in construction delays.

The culture ministry will see its budget cut from $236-million in 2019 to $158-million in 2023. Grants to arts and culture institutions will be cut by more than half over that period of time—large festivals in Edmonton and Calgary will lose most of their provincial support.

To increase revenue, the province will raise tobacco taxes by $5 per carton, from $50 today. The amount of income exempted from income taxes as well as all tax brackets will no longer be indexed to inflation, resulting in higher tax bills.

The province will also introduce legislation to begin taxing short-term rentals like AirBnB as well as vaping products.

