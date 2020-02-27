Alberta budget seeks more cuts to the public service; maintains current spending on education, health care

Alberta is banking on a recovery in the oilpatch over the next few years to pull the province out of an economic downturn that has stretched on for years, tabling a budget that outlines more cuts to the public service while holding the line on education and health care.

The province’s 2020-21 budget, released Thursday in Edmonton, was far from the slash-and-burn plan feared by public sector unions, which have raised concerns about cuts to health-care and education, most recently when the government tore up its contract with doctors and made changes to the education funding model. In all, Alberta faces a $6.8-billion deficit in the coming fiscal year, according to the budget, which is around $1.2-billion lower than projected for 2019-20.

Instead, the budget lays out $50-billion in expense that maintains dollar-to-dollar spending on health and education, though it also continues down the path of cutting public sector jobs by two per cent over four years. Debt is expected to hit $76.9-billion, creeping up to $87.8-billion by 2022-23.

The government says it continues to be on track to balance the budget by 2022-23, a key promise from last year’s provincial election.

Finance Minister Travis Toews said the province opted for “surgical” cuts rather than steep across-the-board reductions of former governments such as premier Ralph Klein’s painful budgets of the 1990s.

“I believe that 2020 has the potential to be a turnaround year for the economy in this province,” said Mr. Toews. “We’re seeing signals and signs at this point that our broad-based method of improving the Alberta economy is beginning to attract investment.”

Mr. Toews warned that “additional spending restraint will be required” if the province faces additional economic challenges or expected pipelines, including Enbridge Line 3, Trans Mountain and Keystone, aren’t built.

Non-renewables are expected to comprise 15 per cent of Alberta’s total revenues by 2022-23, hitting $8.5-billion from the $5.1-billion forecast for 2020-21.

While Budget 2020 contained no climate change plan or funds, the government announced two key items to address issues plaguing the energy sector.

The surface rights board will get an additional $1.7-million to help it cope with the deluge of complaints by Albertans who aren’t receiving payments for oil and gas wells on their lands. The quasi-judicial board has a backlog of around 5,000 cases. It will use the cash to hire another 15 staff members and three board members to help get through the backlog within a year.

The government will also loan the Orphan Well Association up to $100-million to address the growing number of Alberta’s abandoned oil and gas wells. That follows a similar $235-million loan the former NDP government granted the industry-funded body, which oversees oil and gas well clean-up.

While the oil-and-gas sector remains central to Alberta’s budget – and its continued problems – the government is eyeing diversification measures, including a plan to seek $1.4-billion in investment to grow agriculture and food exports. The technology sector, despite being celebrated in the budget as “a foundation of Alberta’s economy,” will see just $200-million.

Also in the diversification realm, the government will this year develop a new mineral strategy. Details about the strategy were non-existent in the budget, though energy officials said it would be a policy-driven plan that may feature industry incentives. Either way, the province hopes to pull in an extra $9-million in freehold mineral rights tax revenues by 2022-23.

The government will also continue its $1.1-billion Petrochemicals Diversification Program, which backstops projects that turn ethane, methane and propane into plastics, fabrics and fertilizers.

It says it will also share “factual information” about new oil sands projects that have “significantly lower” per-barrel greenhouse gas emissions. The issue recently became a political hot potato as Ottawa considered the application for the Teck Frontier oil sands mine in Northern Alberta, when the two levels of government presented wildly different GHG emissions numbers for the oil sector. Teck ultimately pulled its application.

That’s not the only way United Conservative Premier Jason Kenney’s continuing fight with Ottawa was on display in Budget 2020. It also included an entire section dedicated to his government’s pledge to get a “fair deal for Alberta,” which decried the lack of cash the province has received through the federal government’s fiscal stabilization program.

Mr. Toews said the inclusion of the 15-page chapter was borne out of frustration.

“When you have a province that’s made an absolutely outsized contribution to confederation and then we see a federal government implement policies that are absolutely contrary to the economic interests of Albertans – and I would suggest Canadians – that’s why we’ve devoted a chapter to it.”

Budget 2020 also sees the creation of a 20 per cent tax on vapes and vaping liquid, and Alberta’s tourism levy expanded to include properties with fewer than four bedrooms including Airbnb properties. The two new charges are expected to bring in $12-million per year.

