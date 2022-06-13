Rajan Sawhney shakes hands with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney after being appointed minister of transportation, in Edmonton, on July 8, 2021.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

A cabinet minister from Calgary says she is running in the race to replace Jason Kenney as United Conservative leader and Alberta premier.

Rajan Sawhney says if she were to win, she would order a public inquiry into how the province handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sawhney says the health crisis caused much suffering and economic hardship and a full airing is needed to learn lessons and to move forward.

She says she wouldn’t commit to hold an inquiry before the next provincial election in May.

She says it would need time to be thorough and to make sure all stakeholders were consulted.

Sawhney is the first candidate from Calgary in the race, and has stepped down as transportation minister to avoid any conflict of interest while she pursues the leadership.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.