Alberta Children’s Services employee charged with child pornography

Police say an Alberta Children’s Services worker faces child pornography charges after thousands of photos were discovered on his work computers.

The Internet Child Exploitation unit says the 60-year-old employee was arrested on April 11 in Leduc, just south of Edmonton.

Police say he has worked in the children’s services office in High Level, Alta., and with Athabasca Tribal Council Child and Family Services.

Investigators say the charges are related to alleged online offences, but the nature of the suspect’s work put him in direct contact with children.

Henry Victor Haineault of Fort McMurray, Alta., has been charged with two counts each of possessing and accessing child pornography.

Police say Alberta Children’s Services has been co-operating with the investigation since it began last November.

Haineault’s work computers and devices were seized in January and were searched by forensic technicians.