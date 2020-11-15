Alberta considers shortening COVID-19 isolation period for sick health care workers

Open this photo in gallery Hospital staff wait to screen essential visitors to the Peter Lougheed Centre hospital in Calgary on April 9, 2020. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Health care workers should be eligible for a shortened quarantine period after being exposed to the coronavirus under certain conditions, according to a group of experts in Alberta, where nine hospitals are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and staff shortages are hampering their ability to deliver services.

Employees such as physicians and nurse aides must quarantine for 14 days after potential exposure to the infectious virus. But Alberta Health Services' COVID-19 advisory group, in a study released Nov. 4, said it is safe – in low-risk circumstances – for exposed health care workers to return to work after just 10 days of quarantine.

Meanwhile, Alberta last Friday loosened isolation rules for health care professionals who test positive for COVID-19.

Alberta’s hospitals are grappling with staff shortages, which are affecting the level of care available in the province. Some hospitals have had to close beds, for example. Hundreds of elective surgeries are being postponed.

The two-week quarantine is designed to protect patients and employees by keeping potentially infectious individuals away from others. But it comes at a cost to the health care system when each day dozens of workers are forced to isolate, perhaps unnecessarily, creating staff shortages and fuelling burnout. In September and October, between 20 and 130 AHS health care workers, excluding physicians, were isolating each day because of potential exposure, the advisory report noted.

“In some areas, the number of people being quarantined makes it really hard to run the health care system the way that we want,” said Lynora Saxinger, an infectious-diseases expert at the University of Alberta.

Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, on Friday shortened the isolation period for health care workers who test positive for the coronavirus, a change that will help alleviate staff shortages. They may now return to work after isolating for 10 days after the appearance of symptoms, so long as their symptoms have resolved. This aligns with the rules for other Albertans who test positive for COVID-19, but reduces the isolation period for health care workers by four days.

“It will allow staff to safely return to work when they are not symptomatic and deliver the safe, quality care that patients need,” Dr. Hinshaw said on Twitter.

Isolation rules apply to people who test positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms of the illness, while quarantine restrictions are for those who have potentially been exposed to the virus. Alberta’s 14-day quarantine period for health care workers remains unchanged.

Public-health leaders are scrambling to fill staffing gaps. Bob Black, the medical director of the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton, last week issued an urgent call-out for physicians to sign up for extra shifts, for example.

“We are facing significant work force challenges due to the increased presence of COVID cases on site," he said in e-mail obtained by The Globe and Mail. "The activation of additional teams to support the increased volume of medicine patients as the result of COVID has put us at a tipping point.”

The 10-day quarantine recommendation would only apply to health care workers who are asymptomatic. To qualify, their exposure must have been low-risk and they must test negative for COVID-19 eight days after their last potential contact with an infected person. They also must adhere to protocols for masking and personal protective equipment, and self-monitor for symptoms when they return to work.

Health care workers exposed to the virus in high-risk scenarios, such as in a confined space such as a break room or after sharing meals without masks during an infected individual’s most contagious window, should still quarantine for at least 14 before returning to work, the group said.

The advisory group reviewed studies from around the world when preparing its recommendations. COVID-19 symptoms tend to kick in five days after exposure to the virus and 75 per cent of people who are positive for the infection develop symptoms within a week. The likelihood of developing symptoms 10 days after exposure is 5 per cent to 10 per cent across studies, which the group deemed “modest.” A negative COVID-19 test on Day 8, coupled with daily screenings and PPE, further reduces the risk of transmission if the worker turns out to be infected after all, the group said.

“The flip side of the [transmission] risk is the risk of not being able to provide adequate health care,” Dr. Saxinger said.

Quarantine rules after potential exposure to the virus and isolation guidelines after being infected mean thousands of Albertans should be missing school, work and other gatherings every day. But even if Alberta relaxes the rules for health care workers, others may not be eligible for the same relief. Nurses, for example, have access to full PPE while at work. Further, the risks tied to a 10-day quarantine period are, in part, offset by the reward of buffering the health care system.

The recommendations, however, have United Nurses of Alberta on edge. Cameron Westhead, a second vice-president for the union, said the suggestions are based on “shaky” evidence and should be rejected.

“Only once you have strong evidence to change course is when we would agree to shortening the quarantine period,” he said.

As of Nov. 4, 61,525 people who work for AHS, Alberta Precision Laboratories and Covenant Health had been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 1,032 or 1.68 per cent tested positive, AHS said in its weekly update to medical staff. Alberta identified the source of 577 of those infections and determined 132 were acquired at work.

The province has tested 3,951 physicians for the virus and 57 or 1.44 per cent were positive. Alberta identified the source of 40 of those cases, of which six were related to work, AHS said.

