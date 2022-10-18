Alberta’s top court has dismissed an appeal from a man convicted of a series of sexual assaults.

Trevor Pritchard of Coaldale, Alta., was convicted of sexual assault five times between 2004 and 2019, and designated a dangerous offender in January 2021.

He asked the Alberta Court of Appeal to overturn his most recent convictions for sexual assault, computer luring and possession of child pornography.

In his appeal, Pritchard argued the trial judge erred by limiting the scope of expert evidence put forward by his lawyers relating to the reliability of some of the electronic evidence.

The Court of Appeal found the judge didn’t make a mistake, had correctly assessed the knowledge of a defence expert witness and that technical evidence wasn’t the only thing linking Pritchard to the messages underlying the charges.

The court said there is no risk of a miscarriage of justice in this matter and the appeal was denied.