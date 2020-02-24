Alberta court rules federal carbon tax is unconstitutional

The Alberta Court of Appeal has concluded the federal government’s carbon tax is an unconstitutional intrusion into provincial powers, handing Ottawa a major defeat in its climate-change battle with conservative premiers.

In a 4-1 decision, the court rejected the federal Liberal government’s claim that the carbon tax falls within its powers to address matters of national concern under the “peace, order and good government” clause of the constitution. The highest courts of Ontario and Saskatchewan sided with Ottawa last year in similar cases in those provinces, setting up a hearing at the Supreme Court next month where Canada’s top court will decide on the future of the federal carbon tax.

None of the rulings so far, including Alberta’s, are binding.

Story continues below advertisement

Writing for the majority, Alberta Chief Justice Catherine Fraser warned that the law creating the federal tax is a “constitutional Trojan horse” that would grant Ottawa wide powers to intervene in provincial affairs. “Buried within it are wide ranging discretionary powers the federal government has reserved unto itself. Their final shape, substance and outer limits have not yet been revealed,” she wrote.

Ottawa imposed a consumer carbon tax on Alberta earlier this year, after Premier Jason Kenney’s government scrapped a tax created by his predecessor and launched a court challenge of the federal law. Mr. Kenney’s conservatives retained a carbon tax on the province’s largest industrial emitters.

Justice Thomas Wakeling, in a separate opinion that sided with the majority, wrote that no valid emergency exists to give the federal government such sweeping powers to impose a carbon tax.

“The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act is a massive and unprecedented peacetime non-emergency invasion of Alberta’s and other provinces’ jurisdiction,” he wrote.

Justice Wakeling wrote that the law would end federalism in Canada. He added that the law could allow Ottawa, without consulting the provinces, to regulate the temperature of thermostats in homes, as well as ban gasoline-powered cars and the raising of cattle.

“This assault on provincial jurisdiction could only be justified if Parliament validly claimed an environmental emergency that threatened life as we know it on planet earth and required an immediate and comprehensive response to dangerously high levels of greenhouse gas emissions,” he added. “In the absence of a valid environmental emergency, the federal and provincial governments must work together.”

The majority wrote that they were not considering the science behind climate change or Canada’s commitments under the 2015 Paris treaty, but instead were focused only on the constitutionality of the law. Ottawa has used the law to impose carbon taxes on Ontario, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal carbon tax, which was a central campaign issue in last year’s federal election, is expected to increase to $50 a tonne by 2022.

Justice Kevin Feehan was the lone dissenter. He sided with the earlier decisions of the courts in Saskatchewan and Ontario and found that the federal law was constitutional. “Effective and stringent carbon pricing cannot be realistically satisfied by cooperative provincial action, due to the failure or unwillingness of a province to adequately address greenhouse gas emissions,” he wrote.