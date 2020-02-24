 Skip to main content

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta court rules federal carbon tax is unconstitutional

Justin Giovannetti
CALGARY
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Alberta Court of Appeal has concluded the federal government’s carbon tax is an unconstitutional intrusion into provincial powers, handing Ottawa a major defeat in its climate-change battle with conservative premiers.

In a 4-1 decision, the court rejected the federal Liberal government’s claim that the carbon tax falls within its powers to address matters of national concern under the “peace, order and good government” clause of the constitution. The highest courts of Ontario and Saskatchewan sided with Ottawa last year in similar cases in those provinces, setting up a hearing at the Supreme Court next month where Canada’s top court will decide on the future of the federal carbon tax.

None of the rulings so far, including Alberta’s, are binding.

Story continues below advertisement

Writing for the majority, Alberta Chief Justice Catherine Fraser warned that the law creating the federal tax is a “constitutional Trojan horse” that would grant Ottawa wide powers to intervene in provincial affairs. “Buried within it are wide ranging discretionary powers the federal government has reserved unto itself. Their final shape, substance and outer limits have not yet been revealed,” she wrote.

Ottawa imposed a consumer carbon tax on Alberta earlier this year, after Premier Jason Kenney’s government scrapped a tax created by his predecessor and launched a court challenge of the federal law. Mr. Kenney’s conservatives retained a carbon tax on the province’s largest industrial emitters.

Justice Thomas Wakeling, in a separate opinion that sided with the majority, wrote that no valid emergency exists to give the federal government such sweeping powers to impose a carbon tax.

“The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act is a massive and unprecedented peacetime non-emergency invasion of Alberta’s and other provinces’ jurisdiction,” he wrote.

Justice Wakeling wrote that the law would end federalism in Canada. He added that the law could allow Ottawa, without consulting the provinces, to regulate the temperature of thermostats in homes, as well as ban gasoline-powered cars and the raising of cattle.

“This assault on provincial jurisdiction could only be justified if Parliament validly claimed an environmental emergency that threatened life as we know it on planet earth and required an immediate and comprehensive response to dangerously high levels of greenhouse gas emissions,” he added. “In the absence of a valid environmental emergency, the federal and provincial governments must work together.”

The majority wrote that they were not considering the science behind climate change or Canada’s commitments under the 2015 Paris treaty, but instead were focused only on the constitutionality of the law. Ottawa has used the law to impose carbon taxes on Ontario, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal carbon tax, which was a central campaign issue in last year’s federal election, is expected to increase to $50 a tonne by 2022.

Justice Kevin Feehan was the lone dissenter. He sided with the earlier decisions of the courts in Saskatchewan and Ontario and found that the federal law was constitutional. “Effective and stringent carbon pricing cannot be realistically satisfied by cooperative provincial action, due to the failure or unwillingness of a province to adequately address greenhouse gas emissions,” he wrote.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies