Open this photo in gallery: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to media in Winnipeg in July.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Alberta will pursue plans to leave the Canada Pension Plan this fall after the provincial government on Thursday released a report that said it is entitled to over half of the assets in the national program, a proposal that would decimate the country’s retirement safety net.

The province, citing a report it commissioned from Telus Health, said it is entitled to $334-billion from CPP and transferring the assets to Alberta would translate into larger paycheques and retirement benefits for its citizens.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has made challenging Ottawa central to her political strategy, often with support from other conservative leaders, such as Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Ontario Premier Doug Ford. But Canada’s other premiers will almost certainly dispute Alberta’s math given that the national system would crumble if CPP transferred over half its assets to the third-most populous province participating in its program.

Ms. Smith, who made a point of not campaigning on the possibility of an Alberta Pension Plan during the election race this spring, touted the benefits of a homegrown retirement program.

“This report shows a made-in-Alberta pension plan could put more money in the pockets of hard-working families and business owners and improve retirement security for seniors,” she said in a news release.

Alberta on Thursday said it will introduce legislation this fall that would require a referendum before the province could withdraw assets from the CPP to establish an Alberta equivalent.

“It would also guarantee the same or lower contributions, and the same or better benefits for seniors,” the province said in the statement, but did not indicate how it would underwrite such a pledge.

The report, first commissioned three years ago under former premier Jason Kenney, calculates employees and employers in Alberta would save $5-billion in the first year alone owing to lower contributions. This, the provincial government said, could be used to increase monthly benefits or provide a “bonus payment” of between $5,000 and $10,000 at retirement.

Explainer: What's the difference between CPP and OAS

The report itself highlights how there is room for interpretation when it comes to the rules governing how CPP would be divvied up if a province decided to pull out. The report said a “literal reading of the legislation” would give Alberta an “unrealistically large” asset transfer of $637-billion as of Dec. 31, 2021, which exceeds CPP’s total base assets of $575-billion. The report noted Alberta’s share, under the literal interpretation, would grow to $747-billion by Jan. 1, 2027.

“An alternate and reasonable interpretation is to apply investment returns to the net cash flows of contributions less benefit payments and CPP administration costs,” the report said, indicating that is how it calculated Alberta’s $334-billion slice.

The Alberta Federation of Labour dismissed the United Conservative Party’s plan to pursue an Alberta pension plan.

“It is clear now that the UCP is using the threat of taking Alberta out of CPP as a tool in its ongoing war with the rest of Canada,” Gil McGowan, AFL’s president, said in a statement. “But that’s not what pensions are for – they exist to provide security for Albertans in retirement. Our message is simple: stop playing politics with our pensions and our retirement security.”