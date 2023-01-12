Emergency room doctor, Dr. Louis Francescutti, is participating in the pilot program. He recently treated an unhoused patient who was on their 360th visit to the ER. “I’ve had others that are in the 500 range,” he said. “I’m at work right now -- I came in at six o’clock, and the first six patients I saw were experiencing homelessness.”Amber Bracken/Amber Bracken

A pilot program launching in Alberta will provide transition beds for homeless patients discharged from emergency departments as part of a bigger plan to improve health outcomes among the vulnerable population and reduce strain on hospitals.

The Bridge Healing Transition Accommodation Program, run in partnership by an Edmonton non-profit and Alberta Health Services (AHS), will provide a safe space for unhoused individuals to recover instead of being discharged back into homelessness. It is considered the first program of its kind in Canada.

This month, the first 12 of 36 beds are expected to open in a facility run by the Jasper Place Wellness Centre, a non-profit organization supporting Edmonton’s most vulnerable. Program staff will help clients find permanent housing and provide access to supports such as income, health and addiction services.

“Providing people with housing after they are discharged from an emergency department means that they have one less thing to worry about while they’re healing,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith at the Thursday announcement. “We know that there are significant demands on our emergency departments and this partnership will serve the dual benefits of improving health outcomes while also ensuring that wait times are improved.”

Interim AHS chief executive Mauro Chies said the health authority has committed annual funding for the project, which has been years in the making. He said the program will provide more stable care for unhoused patients, which could prevent return visits to the ER and reduce ambulance transports.

Health systems across the country are reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which exacerbated existing problems in health care such as staffing and capacity. Wait times for emergency medical services and hospitals have risen to extreme levels.

Louis Francescutti, an emergency physician at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital involved in the pilot project, said there are about 15,000 yearly visits to Edmonton emergency rooms by people experiencing homelessness. He said the inner-city hospital alone sees about 8,150 of those cases, with some patients seen two or three times in a single day. But he added the data is grossly underrepresenting.

Edmonton’s homeless population is an estimated 2,800 people, according to Homeward Trust.

“The immediate impact you’ll see is a reduction in EMS calls and then a reduction in ER visits and better outcomes for the patient,” Dr. Francescutti said. “What we’re doing here today is historic. It’s never been done in Canada and I think it’ll set a new standard.”

Hospital staff and Jasper Place will co-ordinate discharge plans for eligible patients, who will then be transported by non-emergency vehicles to the facility. The duration of a client’s stay in the program will vary, but Dr. Francescutti said the aim is to move patients in a 30-day cycle. He said opening 36 beds is just a start in order to address population needs.

Taylor Soroka, co-founder of Jasper Place, said while it is a pilot project, she believes the model will be effective much like transitional-housing programs. “This could go provincewide. We have issues with homelessness across this city and we know that our social determinants of health impact our health, so I think if we can have great outcomes from this pilot, which we will, we’ll prove it out and see it expand,” she said.

Dr. Francescutti first approached AHS about the project four years ago after the concept was developed by graduate students at the University of Alberta, where he teaches in the school of public health. Dr. Chies said John Cowell, who was appointed AHS administrator in place of the 12-person board, expedited the process for funding because he said it would have an immediate effect on improving the health system.

Dr. Cowell has been tasked by Ms. Smith to develop a long-term plan for health care reform, improve ambulance response times and decrease wait times for emergency rooms and surgeries.