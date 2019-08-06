 Skip to main content

Alberta Alberta cuts MLA salaries by 5 per cent, and 10 per cent for Premier Jason Kenney

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Alberta politicians are taking a five per cent pay cut, and Premier Jason Kenney will now be taking home 10 per cent less.

The decision was made unanimously by an all-party committee that sets pay for elected members of the legislature.

The pay cut was a campaign pledge made by Kenney before his United Conservatives won a majority government in April.

The Opposition NDP members on the committee voted for the pay cut as the right thing to do.

But they say it’s a cynical move by Kenney designed to give his government some cover when they eventually try to legislate pay cuts to public sector workers.

The changes mean that Kenney now takes home about $186,000 a year, while cabinet members get $181,000 and rank-and-file legislature members get $121,000.

