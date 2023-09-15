Open this photo in gallery: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, right, becomes emotional as she speaks to the media about an E. coli outbreak at several Calgary daycares as Dr. Mark Joffe, Alberta chief medical officer of health, looks on, in Calgary, Sept. 15, 2023.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the province will give families affected by the massive E. coli outbreak at a chain of Calgary daycares a one-time payment as part of a compensation package to ease the financial burden caused by the crisis.

Ms. Smith choked up at the E. coli press conference before announcing a “compassionate payment” of $2,000 per child enrolled in the affected daycares. It was the first time she appeared at an E. coli press conference since Alberta Health Services declared an outbreak Sept. 4 after a wave of sick children appeared at Calgary’s hospitals.

“It is unimaginable pain and I’m heartbroken by what these families are going through,” Ms. Smith said before struggling to maintain composure.

“We expect that these childcare facilities recognize the hardship that has been caused and reimburse families the fees for the days that children have been spent out of care,” she said. The government is working with other daycare-operators to find space for parents who want to move their children to other facilities.

Six of the daycares affected by the E. coli outbreak are operated by Fueling Brains Academy. It shares directors with Fueling Minds Inc., which operates a kitchen that provided food to the six daycares, as well as five other facilities caught up in the outbreak.

Officials believe the outbreak originated in the kitchen, but the investigation is not complete. Inspectors found cockroaches, the smell of sewer gas, and other safety violations in the kitchen when it was inspected Sept. 5, after AHS declared an outbreak.

Mark Joffe, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said the kitchen that served the daycares at the heart of the outbreak remains “indefinitely closed.”

The closure orders at the 11 daycares have since been rescinded, but it is up to the operators to decide when to reopen their doors, Dr. Joffe said. The daycares all met all the standards related to sanitization prior to receiving the right to reopen, he said. Some facilities opened earlier this week, although there was widespread apprehension among parents.

The number of infections continues to grow in Calgary, although the number of patients currently hospitalized is dropping. Alberta counted 337-lab confirmed cases of E. coli as of Friday morning, Dr. Joffe said. There are still 12 patients in hospital; 10 have hemolytic uremic syndrome; and six are receiving dialysis. Dr. Joffe said the number of secondary transmissions has climbed to 26. These cases all have ties to the central outbreak, he said.

“It is frustrating that we don’t yet have a definitive answer on what made all of these children sick,” Dr. Joffe said. “This is an extremely complex investigation and identifying the exact source and how things unfolded is like trying to find a needle amongst a field of haystacks.”

AHS has collected 45 “food items” from the kitchen and daycares for testing, he said. Lab results are back for 19 of those samples and none tested positive for E. coli. Results for the remaining samples are expected in the upcoming days.

Dr. Joffe acknowledged concerns that AHS let the kitchen operate despite previous infractions, albeit not as critical as what was discovered in September. Public health inspectors “more than doubled their visits” in light of the facility’s previous problems, Dr. Joffe said, but the kitchen had no outstanding violations as of the end of April.

AHS does not have the power to permanently close a facility unless “critical violations continue to exist,” he said.

“I certainly acknowledge this is all cold comfort to the parents of children who fell ill,” he said. “I am not trying to make excuses for this operator in any way. But the inspectors did their job under the Public Health Act.”

Ms. Smith said the government is conducting a “review of all shared kitchens that serve childcare centres.”

She added: “We will explore regulations and make changes, if needed.”

Alberta on Friday also said it discovered an additional case of E. coli at a separate daycare facility. In a statement, the government said “early indications suggest this child may have been in contact with one of the children involved in the” original outbreak. Alberta put this daycare under a closure order while the investigation takes place. The government said it notified families and staff, who are undergoing testing.