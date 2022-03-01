Dr. Emma Herrington in Calgary on, Feb. 24.TODD KOROL/Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Alberta dispenses the lowest number of prescriptions for medical abortion compared to neighbouring provinces, according to government data, prompting concerns among physicians and advocates who say the statistics underscore a lack of access for people in rural communities.

Doctors say the data may reflect an unwillingness among some health care professionals to prescribe the drug in a rural population whose access to legal surgical abortion itself is already limited.

Mifegymiso is the name for the combination of two medications, mifepristone and misoprostol, which, taken in succession, are 95 per cent effective at terminating pregnancy. It is covered by many provincial health care plans, including Alberta’s; is considered a medical abortion; and is a safe alternative to a surgical abortion in many cases.

In the 2020-21 fiscal year, the Alberta government paid for 3,800 prescriptions for Mifegymiso, or about 84 per 100,000 people. That is the lowest rate among the provinces of British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. B.C. had the highest rate, with 156 prescriptions per 100,000 people, and Ontario was next with 133. (Saskatchewan’s rate is 104 and Manitoba’s is 109 per 100,000.)

Data show that so far 2021 prescription numbers in each of the five provinces is showing a similar trend.

Dr. Emma Herrington, a physician in Calgary who offers medical abortion prescriptions via telemedicine for those in the Southern Alberta region, said she was not surprised by the low rates of Mifegymiso prescription in the province.

Dr. Herrington, who moved to Southern Alberta from Ontario earlier this year, said she called about 25 pharmacies in the Lethbridge and Airdrie areas and was shocked to learn that many were not interested in dispensing the medication.

“I’ve never encountered such profound, overt disdain and misinformation about Mifegymiso, I’ve never experienced that in such large volume,” Dr. Herrington said. “They didn’t know what the medication was … but then, as soon as they found out it could be used for abortion, many were against that.”

Doctors and advocates for abortion access argue that access to Mifegymiso, which was introduced in 2017, is especially important for rural and remote communities, where accessing medical and surgical abortion services can involve long drives to larger cities.

In Alberta, the two major clinics offering abortions are in Edmonton and Calgary. Many small communities within Southern Alberta do not have abortion clinics that would offer the surgical option. As well, some people prefer a medical abortion over surgery.

“Across the country, in rural areas, surgical abortion is more difficult to access,” said Dr. Regina Renner, a professor at the University of British Columbia who researches contraception and abortion in Canada.

“[Medical] abortion that doesn’t require surgical training or a specialist can help improve access in rural areas where especially surgery might not be as easily accessible.”

One of the benefits of Mifegymiso is the ability for family doctors and nurse practitioners to prescribe the medication to those living outside these urban areas, and have it filled by a local pharmacy.

But finding a health care provider willing to prescribe Mifegymiso, or pharmacist willing to dispense it, can be a difficult task in Southern Alberta, said Chantal Parkinson, president of the Pro-Choice Society of Lethbridge and Southern Alberta.

“Southern Alberta itself is a very conservative area, whether we’re looking at politically, religiously, culturally – there’s so many factors,” Ms. Parkinson said.

Ms. Parkinson said her organization has encountered reluctance from physicians in the area to educate themselves on practices around prescribing Mifegymiso. Some choose to stay in the dark about it, Ms. Parkinson said. “Then they can say, well, I’m not knowledgeable enough to be able to prescribe it to you.”

Both the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta and the Alberta College of Pharmacists have guidelines around conscientious objection. Both colleges say practitioners are required to refer patients to another provider if they are unwilling, for moral or religious reasons, to provide care. The CPSA specifically mentions the provision of abortion in its guidelines.

But Ms. Parkinson said often unwilling physicians do not direct patients to alternative options within their communities, but to the Kensington Clinic in Calgary, a two-hour drive from Lethbridge.

Ms. Parkinson also said there are two pharmacies that have Mifegymiso on hand, which she doubts is enough for a city of about 100,000 people.

Jill Doctoroff, director of the National Abortion Federation, was not surprised that the Prairies tend to rank lower on providing medical abortions, and pointed to the province’s billing practices as a possible reason why.

Physician billing codes allow for doctors to directly bill the province for their time. In October, 2021, Saskatchewan introduced a physician billing code for consultations for medical abortions, but currently Alberta still does not offer one.

The Alberta government said in an e-mail that “visits and consultations are not illness specific,” and that “a physician would bill for a visit/consultation regardless of topic discussed.”

Still, Ms. Doctoroff believes it could be a barrier because physicians need to take time to make sure patients have all the information and support needed to make their decision.

“Obviously people need to be adequately compensated for the work that they do and [medical] abortion can sometimes be a more lengthy visit,” Ms. Doctoroff said.

For Dr. Herrington, finding pharmacies to refer patients to that are willing to dispense Mifegymiso without judgment is a top priority.

“When you do this for people you also need to make sure that you’re trying to reduce their exposure to traumatic situations,” Dr. Herrington said. “You need to make sure that you’re facilitating a pathway where every health care provider they come in contact with is able to at least attempt to treat them with respect, right? Which I think is the bare minimum.”

