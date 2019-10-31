 Skip to main content

Alberta

Alberta doubles funding to expand drug treatment courts in province

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, right and Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, provide details about Bill 13, the Alberta Senate Election Act., in Edmonton on June 26, 2019.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta is doubling its funding for drug treatment courts so as to expand the alternative justice program across the province.

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer says the government is putting up another $20 million for the courts, which will increase capacity in the Edmonton and Calgary programs to 80 participants from 40.

Schweitzer says the province is also considering adding court locations outside the two major cities.

Drug treatment courts provide an option for non-violent drug offenders facing a jail sentence of one to four years.

Instead of a regular trial and sentencing hearing, they are provided with a rehabilitation plan and are closely monitored as they receive treatment, testing and social-services support.

The aim is to help offenders recover from addictions and work on personal development and employment skills.

