 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta education minister resists Opposition calls to rescind mass layoffs

Dean Bennett
Edmonton
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Adriana LaGrange, Alberta's Minister of Education is sworn into office, in Edmonton on Tuesday April 30, 2019.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta’s education minister, in her first public comments since laying off more than 20,000 people in an e-mail on the weekend, resisted Opposition calls to reverse her decision.

Adriana LaGrange also declined to say why she ordered the layoffs despite promising two weeks earlier to keep full education funding in place for the rest of the school year – but she noted the COVID-19 crisis is a fluid situation.

“We are in unprecedented times, and both governments and businesses are making difficult decisions,” LaGrange told the legislature in question period Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“This pandemic has changed how our education system functions and, like the private sector, we are still adapting to this new reality. This is a temporary measure that will be reversed when classes resume.”

LaGrange closed schools on March 15 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, but at that time announced funding would stay whole.

On Saturday afternoon, as schools geared up to begin virtual at-home programming for thousands of students, she directed school boards to lay off more than 20,000 support staff, including substitute teachers, school bus drivers and educational assistants who work with special-needs students.

LaGrange said the resources were not needed in the switch to virtual schooling and the estimated $128 million saved could be used to fight COVID-19.

Contracts for educational assistants must be concluded by the end of April and reduced use of substitute teachers is to begin Wednesday.

United Conservative Premier Jason Kenney, speaking at a pipeline announcement in Calgary, said the province can’t afford to pay bus drivers while buses are parked and janitors while schools are closed. They are in the same situation as laid off workers in other industries, he said.

“I don’t … think it’s reasonable to ask people in the private sector who have lost their jobs because of the public health orders to pay for salaries of folks in the public sector who’ve lost their jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re all in this together.”

NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley said educational assistants are even more critical now to help students with learning challenges adapt to online schooling.

“They’re working every day to provide routine and support and to ensure that these kids don’t fall behind,” said Notley.

“Parents know they (LaGrange and the government) are wrong, and they feel betrayed.”

Tuesday was the first time the Alberta legislature has sat since March 20. Kenney has kept the spring sitting going but is only recalling the house to pass emergency legislation tied to the outbreak.

Government house leader Jason Nixon introduced three bills to give legislative teeth to previous announcements on enforcing health rules, protecting renters and reclaiming orphan wells.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta is under a public health emergency.

Members of the legislature kept their social distance in the house under a cross-party agreement.

Earlier in the day, Nixon said the UCP and NDP agreed to reduce their numbers proportionately while still maintaining the 20-member quorum needed to run the 87-member house.

During question period, members on both sides sat one empty chair away from each other. There were 31 from the UCP and seven NDPers.

Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, has directed that public gatherings be no larger than 15 people. But all 87 members could still sit in the legislature because the government is deemed an essential service.

Also on Tuesday, Hinshaw reported 64 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the province to 754.

Story continues below advertisement

She added that another resident also died at Calgary’s McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre, bringing the number of deaths in the province to nine.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies