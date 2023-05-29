Open this photo in gallery: Pollsters and politicos say Alberta's provincial election is either party’s to win. Leadership was the dominant issue in the 28-day campaign.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Who can vote?

Anyone who is 18 years or older, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Alberta is eligible to vote in the 2023 provincial election.

How do I vote?

Alberta residents can vote in person on election day (Monday, May 29) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at their assigned polling station, based on the location of their residential address.

How do I register to vote?

Albertans can register to vote online through Elections Alberta’s website until May 17 or they may register by phone until 4 p.m. MT on May 20. They can also register in person at their local returning office between May 2 and 20, or by visiting any advance or election day voting locations.

What do I need to bring to the polling station?

To vote, you must prove your identity and current address. Acceptable ID includes a piece of government-issued photo ID, including your full name, current address, and photo, or two pieces of ID, both containing your full name, and with one showing your current physical address. If you don’t have an ID, another registered elector in your voting area can vouch for you.

2:30 p.m.

Alberta’s 2023 provincial election is here

Election day looms in Alberta after a heated contest between the UCP’s Danielle Smith and the NDP’s Rachel Notley where leadership became the dominant issue, rising above policy debates.

Tens of thousands of eligible voters are expected to cast their ballot on Monday, after a surge in advance voting that has put the province on course for a record voter turnout. A total 758,550 ballots were cast over five days, from May 23 to May 27, exceeding early voter counts in the past election.

In 2019, 67.5 per cent of voters went to the polls – the highest in the province since 1971. There are nearly 2,785,000 eligible electors this year.

Voting locations close at 8 p.m. on Monday, shutting the door on a 28-day campaign that pinned the United Conservative Party against the New Democratic Party. And while the UCP appears to have a slight advantage, pollsters and politicos say it’s either party’s election to win.

– Alanna Smith