Open this photo in gallery: Leader of the NDP Rachel Notley gives her concession speech in Edmonton on May 29, 2023.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Rachel Notley and Alberta’s New Democratic Party have been defeated for the second election in a row, despite competing against an opposing party and leader that dealt with multiple missteps and controversies throughout the four-week campaign.

But at the NDP’s election headquarters in Edmonton, it was a loss that felt like a victory.

Ms. Notley appeared in the ballroom around 11:30, after an introduction by newly-elected MLA Jodi Calahoo-Stonehouse, who called the NDP leader “a beacon of hope.”

Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party wins majority government in Alberta

Danielle Smith wins over Albertans, but governing a divided province won’t be easy

Ms. Notley arrived to thunderous cheers and applause from the crowd of supporters, some waving orange signs or dressed in “Notley Crue” paraphernalia. She stood on stage, her family behind her, and addressed the crowd.

“Obviously tonight I come before you with mixed emotions. On one hand, I feel tremendous gratitude and pride in the people of Alberta. Those who have stood up and put their support behind building a better future,” she said. “However, tonight I also know that we are all very deeply disappointed in the overall result. We had all hoped for a different one.”

“Where we fell short, the responsibility rests entirely with me,” Ms. Notley added.

Throughout the speech, people in the room chanted “NDP! NDP!” and “Rachel! Rachel!”

The NDP did manage to unseat several high-profile United Conservative Party members, including former health minister Jason Copping in Calgary-Varsity and former mental health and addictions minister Nicholas Milliken in Calgary-Currie. And the party was on track, as of midnight, to land 36 seats, up from 24 in 2019.

The NDP, always a powerhouse in Edmonton, is now well represented in both of Alberta’s largest cities while the UCP dominates in rural Alberta.

The NDP campaign did face criticism for focusing too heavily on attacking Ms. Smith and the UCP, while simultaneously being blasted for not hitting harder. And the leaders’ debate, seen as an opportunity for Ms. Notley to distinguish herself, likely failed to drum up new votes for the NDP despite her efforts to capitalize on an ethics commissioner report that concluded Ms. Smith interfered in the administration of justice.

Perhaps the biggest hit to the NDP fortunes was its pledge to increase the corporate tax to 11 per cent from 8 per cent. Ms. Notley defended it as a “stable, thoughtful” economic plan and stressed that Alberta would still have the lowest rate in the country. But she was painted as a foe to the business community.

Despite the inevitable questions about Ms. Notley’s future and where the NDP went wrong, it was always going to be an uphill battle to snatch victory from the conservative hold on Alberta.

When the party landed a historic win in 2015, upending a 43-year Progressive Conservative dynasty, it was largely because of vote splitting between the PCs and Wildrose Party. The NDP secured 604,518 votes compared to a combined total of 774,121 between both conservative parties. When they merged to form the UCP, the NDP went on to lose the 2019 election in a landslide.

It is also practically unheard of, in any province, to be re-elected as premier after serving as the Official Opposition leader. Ms. Notley, first elected in 2008, is one of the longest-serving politicians in Alberta’s history, going on to serve her fifth consecutive term after Monday night’s easy win in Edmonton-Strathcona.

But some political experts say it’s time for her to step down to pave the way for fresh leadership, and for her party to examine whether its place on the political spectrum is as a centrist force, or to inch further left.

Lisa Young, a political scientist from the University of Calgary, said Ms. Notley has helped keep the NDP competitive in Alberta but carries seemingly unshakable baggage, being repeatedly hammered on bread-and-butter issues such as the economy and taxation.

“She has name recognition and support in a way that relatively few political leaders have, and she was able to lead the party through a period of really strategic party building,” Dr. Young said.

“But I think one of the things that we saw in the debate is that she also has personal negatives that limit the party’s ability to appeal beyond a certain point. In some ways, she had to defend her record like she was the incumbent in this election.”

Alberta political strategist Stephen Carter believes Ms. Notley might stay on as leader until it becomes clear if the UCP will “actually hold together” as progressive conservatives knock heads with the right flank of the party, largely supported by Take Back Alberta.

The TBA movement was built on anger at COVID-19 restrictions and is comprised of people united by an individualistic understanding of rights and freedoms, with close ties to Ms. Smith. The group backed a number of candidates running under the UCP banner.

“Do they push through to leadership? If Take Back Alberta controls the outcomes of that leadership, we get into a very real possibility where there’s some MLAs who say, ‘I cannot sit in this space’ and they move and now we’ve got a minority government,” said Mr. Carter. “That minority government may not be able to stand and then we’re back into an election again.”