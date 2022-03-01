Alberta has lifted almost all of its COVID-19 restrictions and Premier Jason Kenney says his government will propose a bill to ensure rules are consistent across the province.

Kenney says his government will quickly introduce legislation to amend the Municipal Government Act that would stop municipalities from imposing their own public health measures.

He says it’s critical rules be clear and consistent as the government moves to treating the COVID-19 virus as endemic in the population.

The province has lifted capacity restrictions and mandatory indoor masking in public places.

Face covering will still be required in critical areas, including hospitals, and on public transit.

The City of Edmonton, however, is planning to keep its indoor mask mandate for at least another week.

