A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Alberta government says information from the 657-page report will be used to address future campaigns against the energy sector.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The final report from Alberta’s inquiry targeting environmental activists doesn’t find any wrongdoing on the part of any individual or organization – nor was commissioner Steve Allan able “to trace with precision” the amount of foreign money flowing into Canada for anti-oil sands or pipelines campaigns, a question he considered outside of the scope of the inquiry.

In his report, formally released on Thursday, Mr. Allan outlines how environmental groups have worked nimbly, and together, to oppose pipeline projects, and boasted about their wins against the Alberta-based oil industry. Mr. Allan points to $925-million in foreign funding reported by Canadian charities for “environmental initiatives” between 2003 and 2019. But only $54.1-million of that was directed to “anti-Alberta resource development activity.”

He also makes six recommendations, including that Canadian energy is re-branded. “The industry and government have to stop ‘talking to themselves’ and rebrand – taking a page from Exxon Mobil, or even McDonald’s and Apple, of focusing on citizens/consumers and what energy means to their everyday lives.”

The Alberta government says information from the 657-page report, authored by Mr. Allan, will be used to address future campaigns against the energy sector, and to push for greater transparency in monitoring the foreign money flowing to Canadian charitable organizations and non-profits.

The $3.5-million inquiry that was a key part of the governing United Conservative Party’s “fight back” strategy is also likely to face questions about how useful the exercise has been.

Environmental groups have said the inquiry was biased and flawed from its inception in 2019, and its use of “anti-Alberta” terminology has a chilling effect on free speech and open dissent. Critics such as University of Calgary law professor Martin Olszynski note the inquiry hasn’t been tasked with scrutinizing foreign dollars flowing to Canadian non-profits that take positions in alignment with the Alberta government or oil industry. “Clearly, then, some foreign funding and influence is okay,” Prof. Olszynski wrote in a blog post this year, “as long as it isn’t to oppose the current government’s agenda. Then it’s meddling by ‘foreign-funded special interests.’”

When announcing the inquiry in July, 2019, Premier Jason Kenney referred to “shadowy funding,” spoke about how OPEC oil producers have benefited from Canadian oil being land-locked, and noted U.S. government reports on hidden Russian social media activity to oppose the construction of pipelines in North America. Mr. Kenney and the inquiry also relied heavily on the work of Vancouver researcher Vivian Krause, who had previously suggested that the Tar Sands Campaign is intertwined with “economic protectionism” for U.S. interests.

But in the report, Mr. Allan wrote that he accepts that many of the environmental organizations are driven by honest concern about the threat of climate change, and the inquiry is not making any findings about whether any financial backers have gained economically from the campaign. Mr. Allan also dropped its mandate to look at whether groups are spreading misinformation about Alberta’s oil and gas industry more than a year ago, in September, 2020. In the final report, he writes: “I was ultimately not able to trace with precision the quantum of foreign funding applied to anti-Alberta energy campaigns.”

In an interview, Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said the document outlines “an important piece of history, and a sad piece of history.”

“Reading it now in full detail and how in-depth he went is shocking to me – how sophisticated and co-ordinated the campaign was. How well financed it was. How they worked collaboratively, and in their own special niche. And how much they really outgunned, outmaneuvered and outspent the industry.”

Ms. Savage said the Allan report will inform her government to make sure environmental groups aren’t “able to employ the same sorts of tactics to target the energy resources of the future – the things that we’re working on here in Alberta to diversify our economy, to be able to reduce emissions.”

She listed initiatives such as development of a hydrogen sector, carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), small modular nuclear reactors, liquefied natural gas projects, and critical and rare-earth minerals extraction. “We have to make sure that they aren’t targeted in the same way.”

She also said based on Mr. Allan’s recommendations, the Alberta government will push Ottawa to enact laws promoting greater transparency in the country’s charitable and non-profit sectors. The government argues that what Mr. Allan has found is likely only part of the picture, as funds given to charities from foreign entities can be “re-granted” to other organizations, and they are not accounted for by the recipient entity as foreign funds received. Mr. Allan wrote that the “end result is that it may appear that a registered charity has been funded entirely through Canadian sources when in fact the ultimate source of funds may be all or partly from outside of Canada.”

The original $2.5-million budget for the inquiry set in 2019 was increased by $1-million, and Mr. Allan received several deadline extensions for his work. Similar to an earlier draft of the report obtained by The Globe and Mail, Mr. Allan wrote in his final report that environmental campaigns may have played a role in the cancellation of some oil and gas developments and pipeline projects but “I am not in a position to find that these campaigns alone caused project delays and cancellations.”

“Natural market forces of price, supply, demand, global geopolitics, weather and technology, plus countless other factors, impact the outcome of all capital project proposals,” he said.

Ms. Savage said on Wednesday that Albertans “have a right to be outraged that they used foreign funding to do all of this because people lost their jobs, businesses were hurt, pipelines were blocked and these groups celebrated.”

The report is made up in bulk of a catalogue of environmental campaigns and their successes against the oil sands sector and pipeline development. “The Alberta energy industry has been materially impacted by what was an excellent strategy that was well implemented and continues to this day to be brilliantly executed. The industry and government have failed to rise to the challenge.”

“If the energy industry, and frankly Alberta, is to restore its image and reputation, it must first recognize that it needs to change its focus. All the past playbooks must be thrown away and there must be a quantum leap into the consumer marketing game,” Mr. Allan wrote.

Although the inquiry was a part of the UCP government’s strategy in defending the oil and natural gas sector, Mr. Allen also takes on another government creation, the War Room – writing that “the Canadian Energy Centre has come under almost universal criticism,” and it may be irredeemable.

“There may be a need for a vehicle such as this, assuming proper governance and accountability is established, to develop a communications/marketing strategy for the industry and/or the province, but it may well be that the reputation of this entity has been damaged beyond repair.”

