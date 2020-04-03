 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta enlists a non-traditional team of medical students, nurses and others to add with tracking COVID-19

Kelly Cryderman
Kelly Cryderman
CALGARY
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Health Services employees speak with a drivers at a drive-thru testing facility in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 27, 2020. Contact tracing is the labour-intensive investigation by public-health officials to identify people who might have been exposed to coronavirus.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Washing hands, testing and social distancing get most of the attention when it comes to strategies to fight the spread of coronavirus. But contact tracing is the essential behind-the-scenes work needed to stop transmission.

Contact tracing is the labour-intensive investigation by public-health officials to identify people who might have been exposed to coronavirus. The process is about getting people assessed, tracking down their contacts, and potentially isolating those who have been exposed to the virus – even before they start to show symptoms.

It’s seen as a critical component in the battle to flatten the curve so hospitals aren’t overwhelmed by a rush of critically ill patients. Taking these steps will also be key to enabling societies and economies to begin the process of restarting, at some golden point in the months ahead.

Story continues below advertisement

Provinces are now boosting their efforts, following Alberta’s lead of enlisting medical students, nurses and other non-traditional contact tracers to help public-health officials.

“All they need is the clinical training, a phone and an internet connection, and we can train them to do this work,” says Dr. Richelle Schindler, a University of Calgary medical resident currently training to become a medical officer of health. In recent weeks, she has been the driving force behind increasing the number of individuals aiding in the province’s contact tracing work.

“Being able to scale up contact tracing is so critical for our ability to contain the virus.”

The contact tracing process has long been the bread-and-butter of public health for diseases such as measles, Hepatitis A or sexually transmitted infections. But COVID-19 has made breaking the chain of disease transmission all the more important.

In the Asian countries where the disease first spread, governments have used technology to contact trace those infected with or exposed to coronavirus. Strict surveillance measures in Singapore and Taiwan have been lauded, even as individual privacy concerns have been sidelined in the name of public health. Western countries are now also rushing to create apps that can alert individuals and health authorities when someone with COVID-19 has been in contact with others.

But in this country, until now, contact tracing is still being done the old-fashioned way – mostly by using the phone, calling again if need be or even showing up to somebody’s home for a “wellness check,” as a very last resort.

Dr. Schindler says three weeks ago, as the number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta began to rise, “it became abundantly clear” that the 30 or so public-health staff who normally do contact tracing would need more help.

Story continues below advertisement

The province started enlisting a new work force – beginning with medical students. Since then, Alberta has built a team of more than 400 medical students from the University of Calgary and the University of Alberta, along with nurses and some medical residents. More workers could be added to the ranks.

“Under normal circumstances, this program would have been in development for months,” Dr. Schindler says. “We mobilized this project in days, because waiting to make a perfect system was not an option.”

The country’s most populous province is also moving in this direction. Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, gave an order this week for public-health units to implement more aggressive contact tracing. The move came in response to an increase of community transmission of coronavirus. That emergency order has given public-health units the ability to make staffing decisions, despite collective agreements, and to enlist retired nurses and medical students in the effort.

Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador are also launching comparable responses, Dr. Schindler says. “I’ve had conversations with people in just about every province, to help them set up something similar."

Alberta has been aided by its provincewide, fully integrated health system. Contact tracers working for Alberta Health Services are not bound by geographical constraints as much as officials might be in other provinces, and can shift resources and calls to whatever part of the province is seeing a flare-up of cases.

A more robust system of contact tracing could help Canada and other countries at some point transition out of self-isolation measures, and the accompanying economic shutdown. If public-health organizations get better at tracking down and isolating individuals who have been sickened by COVID-19 or exposed to coronavirus, society might more quickly be able to return to a degree of normalcy again.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. David Strong, a Medical Officer of Health for the Calgary zone, says Alberta will see a growth in cases, as other jurisdictions have. After a peak, the number of cases will drop, but the virus won’t completely disappear. With a vaccine for COVID-19 likely 18 months away, a second wave of infections is possible.

That will make contact tracing all the more indispensable, Dr. Strong says.

“This is going to continue for quite some time to come," he says of the pandemic. Contact tracing will “allow us to get on with our lives, with some degree of security."

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies