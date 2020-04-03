 Skip to main content
Alberta environmentalists oppose possible hunting season for sandhill cranes, tundra swans

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Sandhill cranes are seen in a March 15, 2018, file photo.

Nati Harnik/The Associated Press

Alberta environmentalists are opposing the provincial government’s consideration of a hunting season for sandhill cranes and tundra swans.

The Canadian Wildlife Service proposed in December that a sandhill crane hunt be allowed in Alberta.

Provincial Environment Minister Jason Nixon told the magazine Alberta Outdoorsmen that he has asked his department to find ways to open seasons for both water birds.

Nissa Pettersen of the Alberta Wilderness Association says there’s no need to open a season for sandhill cranes.

She says that despite their healthy numbers, the birds reproduce slowly and are rapidly losing the wetlands where they live.

The Alberta government has rejected hunting seasons for sandhill cranes three times in the past.

