 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta expands eligibility for COVID-19 testing to everyone experiencing symptoms

Daniela Germano
EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s medical officer of health, speaks in Edmonton, on March 20, 2020.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta is expanding its eligibility for COVID-19 testing to anyone with symptoms of the illness.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s medical officer of health, said Monday that the measure is effective immediately and that the most effective way to arrange for testing is to complete an online assessment form on the Alberta Health Services website.

Testing can be done for anyone who has a fever, cough, runny nose, shortness of breath or a sore throat, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have seen from other jurisdictions that have successfully flattened the curve that aggressive testing is essential to controlling the spread.”

Ten days ago, the province cleared a backlog of tests connected to people who had travelled abroad and began testing those who were most at risk, Hinshaw said.

She said the province has completed more than 77,000 tests so far and has a current capacity of 7,000 tests a day. Alberta is hoping to do 20,000 tests a day by mid– to late May, she added.

“We will carefully monitor the volume of completed tests and we may need to make adjustments at some point in the future,” Hinshaw said.

“As long as we maintain our testing and lab capacity, it is my hope that we can continue to offer this broad access to testing.”

Hinshaw also announced Monday that the province saw 81 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,732.

There were two additional COVID-19 deaths in the province. One man in his 80s died in the Calgary area and a woman in her 80s died at a long-term health facility in the city as well, Hinshaw said.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday afternoon, there were a total of 46 deaths in Alberta due to COVID-19. Of the 47 people in hospital, 14 are in intensive care units. So far 877 people have recovered.

Hinshaw warned that increased testing will also bring up the numbers of confirmed cases of the virus.

“I know seeing this increase in numbers may be a concern to some,” she said.

“But when we look at provincial numbers by the date the swabs were collected, the percentage of tests that have come back positive has been approximately two per cent for the past several weeks.”

Hinshaw said that means the rate of infection has remained relatively stable.

She said testing all symptomatic Albertans will give officials a better picture of COVID-19 trending over time.

Story continues below advertisement

But she said the rate of hospitalizations is a more accurate indicator of the trend than the province’s total case numbers.

Now that it is recommended you wear a face covering in dense public settings like grocery stores and pharmacies, watch how to make the three masks recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Written instructions available at tgam.ca/masks

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies