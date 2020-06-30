 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Alberta

Alberta expands gatherings for outdoor audience events to 200 people

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, speaks in Edmonton, on March 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Alberta is expanding the number of people who can meet up for audience-type outdoor events.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says up to 200 people may now congregate for festivals, fireworks displays, rodeos and sporting events and other outdoor performances.

For more-personalized outdoor social gatherings, like weddings and funerals, the limit remains at 100 people.

For those hosting social gatherings indoors, the maximum is 50 people.

There is no cap on the number of people for worship services, or in restaurants, cafes, casinos or bingo halls, as long as hygiene and social distancing measures are in place.

Alberta says it continues to flatten the curve on COVID-19, with 559 active cases and 41 people in hospital.

There have been 154 deaths linked to the illness in the province.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his government will spend $10-billion on infrastructure right away to help lift the province out of the economic slump caused by low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian Press

