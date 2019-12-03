 Skip to main content

Alberta

Alberta ‘Fair Deal Panel’ starts public town hall meetings in Edmonton

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney delivers his address to the Alberta United Conservative Party annual general meeting in Calgary, on Nov. 30, 2019.

Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press

An Alberta government panel looking at ways to make the province more independent held its first town-hall meeting in Edmonton Tuesday.

United Conservative Premier Jason Kenney announced last month that the Fair Deal Panel is to come up with recommendations on how to best advance Alberta’s economic interests.

Ideas include withdrawing from the Canada Pension Plan in favour of a new provincial agency, creating a separate police service and establishing a formalized provincial constitution.

The government says any bold proposals would need to be approved by Albertans through a referendum.

The panel, which includes former Reform Party leader Preston Manning, has until Jan. 30 to hold town hall meetings across the province, gather online feedback and consult with experts.

It is to submit a final report with recommendations to the government by March 31.

