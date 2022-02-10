A woman says her family members couldn’t say goodbye to their dying mother because of protesters blocking the main U.S. border crossing in southern Alberta.

Megan Allan of Medicine Hat, Alta., says her aunts tried to come back to Alberta from Arizona when their 94-year-old mother’s health took a turn for the worse.

She says they didn’t get through at the Coutts crossing on Jan. 31, so they tried at another entry point the following day, but were unable to make it to their mother’s bedside before she died.

Demonstrators have been restricting, or outright blocking, access to the Coutts crossing for nearly two weeks in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers and other public health restrictions.

RCMP Supt. Roberta McKale says vehicles continue to block the border with large convoys of commercial and personal vehicles at Coutts and further north near Milk River, Alta.

McKale says RCMP began handing out tickets for various offences at Milk River on Wednesday night as well as to drivers who were parked illegally.

