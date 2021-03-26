 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Alberta

Alberta family waiting on approval for expensive, life-saving drug for young boy

Carrie Tait
Open this photo in gallery

In Canada, children under 21 kilograms are eligible for Zolgensma; Alex Johnston says Reign weighs 9.2 kilograms.

family handout/Handout

Reign Johnston turned 2 on March 5. One of his grandpas and an uncle came to visit. His dad got him a triceratops balloon. They ate ice cream cake and KFC. Later, the family took Reign to Toys “R” Us to pick out some play things. It was a good day – a happy day – but made his mom, Alex Johnston, nervous.

“I feel like time is running out,” she said.

Reign has Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, a rare and frequently fatal disease. The neurological disease can lead to rapid muscle deterioration and loss of breathing function. Reign needs mechanical assistance to breathe. Zolgensma, believed to be the world’s most expensive pharmaceutical drug, could reverse the disease’s progression.

But children around two years old start to develop an antibody that would fight Zolgensma, a gene therapy that replaces the missing or defective survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1). Canada approved Zolgensma at the end of last year, and Alberta in January said it would pick up the tab on a case-by-case basis. Reign’s family hasn’t heard whether the provincial government will pay for a one-time infusion of Zolgensma, which costs about US$2.1-million.

“If it is a no, and there’s a good medical reason that they are going to say no, we can accept that,” Ms. Johnston said. “But we just need that answer. We need some actual clarity.”

In the United States, children over two years old are ineligible for Zolgensma. In Canada, children under 21 kilograms are eligible; Ms. Johnston said Reign weighs 9.2 kilograms. But while he comes in under the weight limit, the antibody remains a concern. Reign cannot be tested for the antibody until he is approved for the treatment, Ms. Johnston said.

Alberta has received two applications for Zolgensma funding since January. Ms. Johnston said when she tries to get information on the status of her son’s application, which was submitted Feb. 5, she is bumped from person to person.

“We just haven’t heard anything back whatsoever,” she said. “We just want an answer.”

Meanwhile, Alberta did approve funding for Max Sych’s Zolgensma treatment, according to a website documenting his progress. Max has Type 2 SMA and marked his second birthday in January. He received the treatment March 16, according to an Instagram account documenting his life.

The account, which bears his mother’s name, posted photos celebrating what it dubbed Z Day. “New Genes, baby!”

Max’s family did not return a message seeking comment.

Zoe Cooper, a spokeswoman for Alberta Health, said she cannot comment on specific children and their families who are pressing for Zolgensma coverage. The government, she said, recognizes that families would be “eagerly awaiting a decision” on applications and is mindful of the “seriousness” these decision will have.

“Decisions are based on clinical criteria, like they are for any other treatment options. Clinicians assess the latest scientific evidence, current recommendations for the treatment’s use and data that show whether a patient will benefit from this particular treatment,” Ms. Cooper said in a statement. “These specialist physicians recognize the seriousness of each child’s circumstances and each application is given the time and attention needed to make this important decision.”

Novartis, the company that makes Zolgensma, runs a lottery program for eligible SMA patients in countries where the drug has not received regulatory approval. Prior to Canada approving Zolgensma, Reign Johnston was ineligible for this managed access program because he wears a mask that assists in his breathing more than 16 hours per day, according to his mother. Ms. Johnston wondered whether the breathing device is thwarting Reign’s application in Alberta, but his physician told her that is not the case.

Alberta and Ontario are reviewing applications for Zolgensma case-by-case as the provinces negotiate with the drug maker on long-term funding. Novartis declined to comment on Reign’s case because of privacy reasons.

