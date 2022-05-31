Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews speaks in the legislature, in Edmonton on Feb. 25, 2021.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews has officially entered the leadership contest to replace Jason Kenney as United Conservative Party leader and premier.

Toews has not made a formal announcement, but has registered his candidacy on the Elections Alberta website.

He could not be immediately reached for comment, but said last week he was considering a run.

Toews is a first-term legislature member from the constituency of Grande Prairie-Wapiti and has been finance minister since the start of Kenney’s government in April 2019.

UCP backbencher Brian Jean and Danielle Smith – both former Wildrose Party leaders – have said they will run for Kenney’s job, but have not yet moved to make it official.

The party is working out the logistics of a vote and has not announce a date or any other details.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will stay in the top job to maintain continuity and stability in government until a new United Conservative Party leader is chosen. Kenney says it’s important to remain focused on public priorities, including reducing wait times in the health system and growing the economy. The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.