 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta forms committee to better protect essential workers

Carrie Tait
CALGARY
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Cargill beef plant in High River, Alta., on April 23, 2020.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Alberta has convened a group to develop a playbook to better protect essential workers at facilities like meat-processing plants in light of more transmissible variants of the coronavirus.

The committee first met on Tuesday, about a year after Alberta detected its first case of COVID-19 and about two months after the province identified cases of the more troublesome variants within its borders. The group includes representation from employees and community social organizations.

The pandemic has disproportionately affected labourers at meat-processing facilities. These workers tend to be immigrants, unable or afraid to take sick days, doing their jobs in close quarters. About 10,000 people work in these plants in Alberta, giving the virus opportunity to quickly spread through vulnerable communities. The committee’s launch, for example, comes as a shutdown at the Olymel pork-processing plant in Red Deer threatens to stretch into its third week. So far, Alberta has linked 500 cases of COVID-19 to the plant, and 156 of those are active. Three deaths are tied to this outbreak, including two this week. The facility has about 1,800 employees; the outbreak started in November and escalated in January.

Story continues below advertisement

Brent Friesen, a medical officer of health with Alberta Health Services, leads the new group. It is inevitable that a COVID-19 variant will break into meat-processing facilities, he said, so the group must re-examine existing safety protocols and response strategies. Community organizations that can help navigate cultural and language barriers for workers will be key to containing future outbreaks, Dr. Friesen said.

“What we heard clearly from the discussions is that workers need to be linked with the supports so that they are able to safely isolate at home,” Dr. Friesen said. “It is certainly one of the missing links.”

Alberta did not establish a mass testing site for Olymel employees and their families in Red Deer until last week, after the plant voluntarily closed. There are active outbreaks at six meat-processing facilities in Alberta, including Cargill Ltd.’s slaughterhouse near High River. Last spring, that facility had the largest outbreak of COVID-19 in a Canadian workplace. At the time, employees told The Globe and Mail they felt pressure to work even if it meant defying public health guidelines, and that the company was slow to implement safety measures.

The working group includes officials from meat-processors; regulatory bodies such as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency; government departments like Alberta Labour and Immigration; primary care networks; public health and others. Dr. Friesen stressed the importance of employee representation.

“That engagement is essential for the preventive measures to work,” Dr. Friesen said. “They are critical in terms of the processes.”

United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents employees at Cargill and Olymel, will push for benchmarks that would force companies to slow or halt production at the plants, according to Thomas Hesse, president of the local 401. In addition to case numbers, health and safety officials need to interview employees, granting them anonymity, when deciding whether to trigger protective action at a site, Mr. Hesse said.

“So many of these workers are truly the forgotten.”

Story continues below advertisement

AHS has found two variants of concern in the province: B.1.1.7, which was first identified in Britain; and B.1.351, first identified in South Africa. The province said B.1.1.7 is spreading in the community. None of the cases have been linked to meat-processing outbreaks.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies