Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks in Calgary, on March 25.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government says it will match federal funding for municipal transportation across the province because a lot of revenue has been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Jason Kenney told a news conference in Calgary on Wednesday that Alberta will contribute about $80-million to bring the combined provincial-federal support to $159-million.

Kenney said municipalities in the Calgary region are to receive $82.4-million.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the funding will help make up for the revenue the city’s transit system has lost.

She said it will also help the city move closer to bringing back critical bus routes.

The province was to announce later Wednesday how much funding Edmonton is to receive.

