Alberta Alberta government forms panel to examine impacts of supervised drug-use sites on communities

Alberta government forms panel to examine impacts of supervised drug-use sites on communities

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Alberta government has formed a panel to examine the social and economic impacts of supervised drug-use sites for drug users.

The panel’s eight members will not consider the health benefits of such sites or the social issues surrounding drug abuse.

Jason Luan, associate minister of mental health and addictions, says the review will correct what he says is an imbalance in previous government policy on supervised drug-use sites.

He says the panel will consider the impact the sites have on such things as real estate, business and social peace.

Luan says the government already has plenty of information suggesting that supervised drug-use sites do save lives.

The panel will be led by former Edmonton police chief Rod Knecht.

Its members include academics, medical professionals and businessmen.

The New Democrat Opposition calls the panel rigged.

