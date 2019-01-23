Alberta government invests $1-million in library program to preserve Indigenous languages

The Alberta government is spending $1-million on a program at Calgary’s new central library to preserve Indigenous languages.
Premier Rachel Notley says she can’t think of a better place to house the Indigenous Languages Resource Centre.
Calgary’s new $245-million, 22,000-square-metre library opened last November to much fanfare and has drawn praise for its airy, modernist design.
Notley says the United Nations’ declaration that 2019 is the year of Indigenous languages is more than symbolic.
She says language preservation is a foundational component to the job of reconciliation.
Library CEO Bill Ptacek says the programming will include storytelling, language learning, conversation cafes and writing circles.
