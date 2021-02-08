Alberta government reinstates 1976 coal-mining policy after public outcry

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage takes part in a news conference in Edmonton, on June 18, 2019. AMBER BRACKEN/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government says it is reinstating a policy that has protected the eastern slopes of the province’s Rocky Mountains from coal mining since 1976.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage says vigorous public outcry over the government revoking the policy last spring to allow for open-pit coal mines has caused her to reverse course.

The United Conservative government quietly rescinded the policy last May without public consultation.

All land protections under the previous policy are being restored, including a ban on surface mining on some of the most sensitive landscapes.

The move comes after powerful public protest that united small-town mayors, ranchers, environmentalists and city dwellers.

Savage says any future exploration in the area won’t be allowed until widespread public consultations are held.

Savage’s announcement does not offer any information on the hundreds of thousands of hectares of land already leased for exploration.

