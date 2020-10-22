 Skip to main content
Alberta government says rapid COVID-19 tests to be piloted at Calgary airport, U.S. border crossing

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A woman runs through the international departures area at the Calgary International Airport, in a June 9, 2020, file photo.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

The Alberta government says rapid COVID-19 tests will soon be available at the Calgary airport and a United States border crossing in the province.

The pilot project is to start Nov. 2 and will be voluntary.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says if travellers take the tests, they will not have to quarantine for the required 14 days.

If they test negative, they will be allowed to leave quarantine if they promise to get a second test on the sixth or seventh day after their arrival.

Kenney made the announcement over the phone while other officials appeared at a press conference at the Calgary International Airport.

Kenney is isolating at home because one of his ministers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The premier says he has tested negative, but is quarantining for the next week as a precaution.

