Alberta government to release update on coal mining survey, discuss consultation process

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage takes part in a news conference in Edmonton, on June 18, 2019. AMBER BRACKEN/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government says it will release an update today about a recently concluded online survey on coal mining in the Rocky Mountains.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage will also discuss plans for public engagement on the highly controversial issue at the 1 p.m. press conference.

Ron Wallace, chairman of the panel appointed to lead those consultations, will also be in attendance.

The survey and consultation panel were created by the United Conservative government after it faced intense resistance to its plans to dramatically expand open-pit coal mining in the province’s summits and foothills.

Tens of thousands of hectares along the province’s mountainous western spine have been leased for coal exploration.

Although the government has stopped selling new leases, drilling and roadbuilding on leases already sold is expected to continue.

