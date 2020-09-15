 Skip to main content
Alberta

Alberta government to spend $43-million in provincial park upgrades and repairs

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Environment Minister Jason Nixon are seen in a May 21, 2019, file photo.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government is planning to spend $43-million in repairs and improvements to provincial parks.

Environment Minister Jason Nixon says the money will go to improving trails, upgrading day-use areas and campgrounds and replacing water supply infrastructure.

The projects are to create about 290 jobs.

Back in March, Nixon announced that the United Conservative government would be fully or partially closing 20 provincial parks and handing off another 164 to third-party managers.

Sites for which no managers could be found are to lose park status and revert to general Crown land.

Nixon says the remote park sites aren’t closing but being “de-listed” and will still be accessible to Albertans.

