Alberta government to twin southern highway in bid to spur economic recovery

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks in Edmonton, on Aug. 7, 2019. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government says it will twin a 46-kilometre stretch of highway in southern Alberta.

Officials say the improvements to Highway 3 between Taber and Burdett will support 755 jobs and drive economic recovery and diversification in the area.

The highway is a vital east-west link and a major connector between Saskatchewan and British Columbia south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Jason Kenney says the project is part of the government’s $10-billion economic recovery program.

Taber-Warner legislature member Grant Hunter says it will not only increase safety in the movement of goods, services and people, but it will also help establish the area as an agri-food hub.

Construction will begin in 2021 and is expected to take about three years to complete.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.