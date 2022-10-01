Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino rises during Question Period on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Alberta is “reckless” in directing the RCMP not to enforce Ottawa’s firearms buyback program and the province is not within its power to do so.

Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro announced last week that he had sent a letter to Mounties Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki advising the force not to confiscate prohibited weapons that were covered by the federal government’s ban on assault-style weapons and associated buyback program. Days later, Saskatchewan announced they had done the same, while Manitoba has also publicly objected to the federal policy.

Mr. Mendicino said in an interview with The Globe and Mail that all matters relating to the control, management and administration of the RCMP are under exclusive federal jurisdiction.

“Let me be blunt: It is a political stunt and it is reckless and it an abdication of responsibility,” the Public Safety Minister said about Mr. Shandro’s direction to the Mounties. “He is undermining public safety and he is interfering with the RCMP’s legal obligations to enforce federal law as it relates to firearms. It’s all kinds of wrong.”

Mr. Mendicino pointed to Alberta’s policing agreement with Ottawa that establishes the RCMP as the provincial police force. Mr. Shandro pointed to the same document during his announcement, saying the agreement has a dispute resolution process – where both parties engage in good-faith discussion – that the province would invoke if Ottawa insisted on the RCMP enforcing the federal gun policies.

The Alberta RCMP declined to comment.

Since May, 2020, Ottawa has prohibited more than 1,500 different models of assault-style firearms from being used or sold in Canada. Mr. Mendicino said the federal government is still ironing out details of its promised buyback program, which would compensate affected owners and businesses. An amnesty order is in place until October, 2023, to give gun owners time to comply with the law.

In Saskatchewan, Public Safety Minister Christine Tell sent a similar letter to RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore. She wrote that the province will not “authorize the use of provincially-funded resources of any type” for the federal government’s buyback program, saying it infringes on the rights of responsible gun owners.

Mr. Mendicino said he is confident RCMP will uphold the law and is in conversation with other provinces and law enforcement agencies to ensure proper resources are in place to move forward with the program. He said assault-style rifles are designed to kill people, pointing to the Nova Scotia mass shooting in 2020, the Quebec City mosque attack in 2017 and the École Polytechnique massacre in 1989.

“We can to make sure this never happens again,” he said.

In response to Mr. Mendicino’s comments to The Globe, Mr. Shandro said in a statement that Alberta’s RCMP has informally advised him that they agree with the province’s stance.

“Despite these objections, we expect the federal Liberals will again use the RCMP for their own political purposes,” he said.

Nicole O’Byrne, associate professor of law at the University of New Brunswick, said in an e-mail that the governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan have crossed the line between appropriate policy direction and interference with police operations.

“Governments are responsible for policy directions taken by the police, however they must not interfere in law enforcement decisions that direct police to ignore the law,” she said. “The police are responsible for the law alone and their decisions regarding investigation, prosecution, and arrest should not be interfered with by government officials including the minister responsible.”

Dr. O’Byrne said the RCMP maintain a federal policing role in Alberta above and beyond their provincial and municipal contracts. Should both provinces continue in the pursuit of contravening federal law, she said it could lead to “serious confusion” and further taint government relations.

Another expert, Eric Adams, said there is a grey area. The law professor at the University of Alberta said the very nature of RCMP officers being provincially contracted lends itself to tension between levels of government and differing interpretations of one’s role.

He said undergoing a formal dispute process, which is laid out in the provincial-federal policing contract – and as Mr. Shandro has mentioned – might be the best path forward.

“Sometimes, compromises have to be found, and in a case where both governments are unwilling to budge, then it’s possible that one party could seek a judicial review of the terms of the contract, but I really don’t see that as where this particular dispute is heading,” Mr. Adams said in an interview.

“They’re going to have to talk it out, and the federal government is going to have to decide how serious it is about trying to achieve the particular objectives of this program.”

Rod Giltaca, executive director for the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, said news of the Western provinces pushing back against the firearms ban is encouraging. He said targeting responsible gun owners will do little to deter violence in Canada and the country should instead be focused, for example, on addressing illegal firearms smuggling.

Meanwhile, Heidi Rathjen, co-ordinator of gun-control group PolySeSouvient, said the resistance by both provinces to enforce the law is irresponsible but declined to comment further until the legal ramifications of their decisions are better understood.