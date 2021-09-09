Alberta health authority cancels all elective surgeries in Calgary region as COVID-19 hospital admissions soar

Open this photo in gallery The Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Alberta’s health authority has cancelled all elective surgeries and many outpatient procedures for the rest of the week in the Calgary region as rapidly increasing COVID-19 infections fill up intensive care units.

Alberta Health Services, or AHS, said it made the decision to ensure there were enough resources to staff intensive and critical care units. It suggested the agency would need to postpone additional procedures to respond to an “evolving situation.”

The agency had previously cancelled between 30 and 60 per cent of non-urgent surgeries across its five health zones.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s ICUs were 87 per cent full on Wednesday, with 147 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care — a number that has more than doubled in the past two weeks. AHS said there were 258 intensive care beds in the province, which includes 85 spaces that have been added over and above the province’s usual capacity.

The government released modelling last week that showed the province could see higher hospital and ICU admissions by the end of the month than at any other point during the pandemic. The CEO of AHS said the situation has been made worse by staffing shortages.

Dr. Shazma Mithani, an emergency room physician in Edmonton, said a staffing crisis, overwhelmed intensive care units and mixed messaging from the province has created a ”dire” situation.

Her biggest fear, she said, is that doctors will need to triage patients should hospitalizations continue to mount.

“We don’t want to have to make these decisions where we’re choosing who gets to have (intensive) care or not. And we’re getting closer and closer to that every day,” said Dr. Mithani.

Premier Jason Kenney cited the deteriorating situation in Alberta’s hospitals last Friday as he announced the return of a provincewide mask mandate and a curfew on liquor sales at bars and restaurants.

He also announced a program to pay people $100 to get the first or second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, blaming the unvaccinated for clogging up the province’s hospitals. Alberta has the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Story continues below advertisement

The province lifted nearly all of its public-health measures over the summer, citing data out of the UK that showed COVID-19 infections had become “decoupled” from hospital admissions and that an increase in cases would not threaten the health care system. Mr. Kenney acknowledged last week that the theory didn’t pan out.

The Premier has boasted throughout the pandemic that the province has had the least restrictive public-health measures in the country, and in recent weeks his government was largely silent in August as infections surged. The Premier earlier dismissed the possibility of a severe fourth wave and a member of his staff mocked critics in June with a tweet that said: “The pandemic is ending. Accept it.”

Alberta’s per capita infection and hospital admission rates are the second highest in Canada, behind Saskatchewan. Infection rates on the Prairies are more than five times higher than in Ontario.

Alberta and Saskatchewan also have the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 deaths in the past two weeks, more than double the nationwide rate.

With a report from The Canadian Press

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.