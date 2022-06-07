Alberta Health Services says it is investigating why it took 30 minutes for an ambulance to respond after dogs attacked an 86-year-old woman in Calgary.

Police and paramedics who were called Sunday to the Capitol Hill neighbourhood in the city’s northwest found the injured woman.

She was taken to hospital and later died.

Alberta Health Services, which runs emergency medical services, says in a statement that staff have contacted the family to share condolences and discuss the EMS response.

Spokesman James Wood says the wait was longer than target response times.

He says it was extremely busy when the call came in and there were no ambulances immediately available.

“We are grateful to the paramedics who treated the patient at the scene, as well as first responder partners at the Calgary Fire Department, and the Calgary Police Department,” said Wood.

A police investigation into the fatal dog attack is ongoing.

Police have said the three dogs, which were seized by the city, are believed to be a North American pit bull-terrier mix, a North American Staffordshire mix and an American pit bull.

Criminal charges or fines could be laid and the dogs could be put down.