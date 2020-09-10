 Skip to main content
Alberta hiring staff for feasibility study of replacing RCMP with provincial police force

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

RCMP officers line up before a memorial for fallen mounties at RCMP Depot in Regina, Sask., on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015.

MARK TAYLOR/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government is looking to hire a contractor to study the benefits and costs of a proposed provincial police force that could replace the RCMP.

Online job postings show the province wants the contractor to do a feasibility review of a possible transition from the RCMP to an Alberta Provincial Police Service.

An executive manager, with a salary of up to $164,000, would oversee a team that is to provide an evidence based and objective assessment of the idea.

The provincial government’s Fair Deal Panel recommended in June the creation of a provincial police force, saying the RCMP has become too bureaucratically inflexible and smaller communities aren’t getting enough front-line officers.

A government website says the new transition study will help the government as it considers the recommendation.

The deadline to apply for the jobs was earlier this week.

