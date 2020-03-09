 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta hit with three new cases of novel coronavirus

Bob Weber
EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Three new cases of the novel coronavirus have been found in Alberta, bringing the total number to seven.

“All cases of COVID-19 in Alberta are now confirmed,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer, said Monday.

All of the new cases are travel-related.

Story continues below advertisement

Two were found in people in close contact with previously discovered cases of the illness contracted on an earlier voyage of the Grand Princess cruise ship that has been docked off the California coast since last week. The third case involves a woman who was recently on a cruise ship holiday on the MS Braemar of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

A man in his 40s from the Edmonton area became Alberta’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

All those diagnosed with the virus are self-isolating and are expected to make a full recovery.

Hinshaw said the risk of infection for Albertans remains low, but warned that could change and recommended people alter their behaviour.

“It is time to start greeting each other with elbow bumps and waves instead of handshakes,” she said.

Coronavirus guide: The latest news on COVID-19 and the toll it’s taking around the world

What can I do about COVID-19? A guide for Canadians of what’s helpful, and what’s not

Everything you need to know about the coronavirus, from face masks to travel risks

She advised frequent hand-washing and staying home from work for those feeling unwell.

“I want to particularly underline that if you are sick, do not visit loved ones in hospitals or long-term care facilities. All returning travellers from anywhere outside of Canada need to be vigilant for illness.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hinshaw said the national microbiology lab in Winnipeg has approved how the Alberta labs are conducting tests. Alberta will no longer have to wait for diagnoses to be confirmed in Manitoba.

Hinshaw said a mammoth laboratory effort over the weekend saw more than 1,000 tests completed.

“Going from a handful of tests each day to being able to test a thousand people in two days is remarkable,” she said.

The effort starts with public health officials taking swabs from patients and includes extra staff and equipment to conduct tests, she said.

“For those few cases that are positive, there’s a huge amount of work that’s done by our public health contact-tracing teams to contact those cases, find out who might have come in contact with them, follow up with all of those people, give them instructions and arranging tests for those people ...

Hinshaw said the effort has received adequate funding and support.

Story continues below advertisement

There are more than 70 confirmed cases in Canada spread out between Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies