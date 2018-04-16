Alberta introduces law to restrict flow of oil, gas amid pipeline dispute with B.C.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says newly introduced legislation that would give her province sweeping new powers to restrict the export of natural gas, oil and refined fuels across its boundaries could be used in response to Kinder Morgan Inc. killing off plans for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

On Monday, her government introduced Bill 12, the Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act, that if passed would enable Alberta’s energy minister to require companies to get permits to ship oil and refined products such as gasoline and diesel – as the government determines necessary – when previously firms did not ever have to get permission. Ms. Notley said it’s about getting the best price for Alberta’s bitumen and refined products, but is also about sending a message to British Columbia which opposes the $7.4 billion expansion project.

According to the National Energy Board, most of the gasoline consumed in B.C. comes from Alberta, delivered primarily by the existing Trans Mountain pipeline.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Notley told reporters the legislation will only be used if necessary, and she hopes it won’t be. She framed her government’s bill less as punishing British Columbia and more about giving Alberta more strategic control over its resources.

But she said her province is rapidly running out of pipeline space to ship its heavy oil. She said under the legislation, the province might determine that because pipelines don’t have enough capacity for bitumen, more of the 80,000 barrels of refined fuels that go to British Columbia every day will need to be shipped by rail.

“And it is true that it going on rail may inadvertently impact the price that people pay for it on the other end of the train track,” Ms. Notley told reporters.

In explaining what would justify her government’s use of legislation introduced Monday, Ms. Notley said the deadline laid out by the Texas company might be one inflection point for the Alberta government to take action. Kinder Morgan suspended all “non-essential” spending on Trans Mountain a week ago and set a May 31 deadline to keep the project alive. On Monday, Ms. Notley said if on May 31 her province is seeing significant investor uncertainty about the prospects of any increased pipeline capacity being built, “then that might be the point at which we’re going to have to be a lot more strategic around what products get shipped to what markets, by what means.”

“Every day that goes by without the expansion in place means less revenue for schools, less revenue for hospitals and more dependence on one market for our products – the United States.”

Even a day after Ms. Notley said there was “good progress” as she met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Columbia Premier John Horgan – with Ottawa promising financial backing and legislation to ensure that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is completed – B.C. is standing firm in its opposition to the expansion.

The new bill would give the Alberta government authority to require that companies exporting energy products from Alberta to get a licence – including for natural gas, crude oil and refined fuels, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. The new powers for the province’s energy minister also include placing requirements as to how products are transported, be it by pipeline, rail or truck.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Given this authority, Alberta Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd could tell a company it can’t ship as much gasoline as before. Or she could direct shippers to send gasoline by rail instead of pipeline.

Fines for companies that disobey the orders will go up to $10 million per day – and for individuals, up to $1 million per day. The issue of compensation for energy, pipeline or other companies who could lose revenues as a result of the legislation is not addressed in the bill, provincial officials said Monday. But Ms. Notley insisted companies will be treated fairly.

“They’re a bit nervous about it but they also know that we’re at a bit of a turning point – and a key decision point – with respect to our pipeline capacity and our ability to get this product that we have in Alberta to markets in a strategic way that makes it worth anyone’s while to ship it.*

“There will be no surprises,” she added.

The Alberta Premier said Section 92 of Canada’s constitution allows the province to have control of exports and imports. Ms. Notley acknowledges the legislation is likely to attract a legal challenge but the legislation will withstand objections.



