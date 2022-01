Alberta cabinet minister Doug Schweitzer says he looks forward to hearing caucus member Grant Hunter’s reasons for going to a truckers protest at the United States border.Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

Alberta cabinet minister Doug Schweitzer says he wants answers from a fellow caucus member who attended a truckers protest that is snarling traffic at the United States border.

Schweitzer says he’s disappointed that Grant Hunter went to the Alberta-Montana crossing at Coutts this weekend, where truckers were protesting a vaccine mandate for drivers.

Schweitzer, the minister for jobs, economy and innovation, says the United Conservative caucus needs to discuss the matter, and he looks forward to hearing Hunter’s reasons for going.

Hunter could not be immediately reached for comment.

On Saturday, Hunter posted a picture on Facebook with family members at the protest, saying he wanted to show his grandchildren the importance of what he called “freedom and liberty.”

It was not clear if the highway was fully blocked at the time.

