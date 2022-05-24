Alberta Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer says he won’t run to replace Jason Kenney as UCP leader and that he also won’t run in the next provincial election.Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

A high-profile member of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s cabinet says he won’t run in the party race to replace Kenney and also won’t run in the next election.

Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer says in a public statement that it’s time to spend more time with his family, adding he can leave confident that Alberta is on the financial rebound.

Schweitzer is a lawyer and a first-time legislature member for the United Conservative Party, representing the constituency of Calgary-Elbow, but he has deep roots in politics.

He was a long-time conservative strategist in Manitoba, and in Alberta managed the 2014 leadership campaign of former Alberta premier Jim Prentice.

He lost to Kenney in the 2017 race to become the first leader of the UCP but served in his cabinet as justice minister before moving to the jobs portfolio.

The party is now organizing a leadership race, and Kenney has said he will step down once a new leader is chosen.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will stay in the top job to maintain continuity and stability in government until a new United Conservative Party leader is chosen. Kenney says it’s important to remain focused on public priorities, including reducing wait times in the health system and growing the economy. The Canadian Press

