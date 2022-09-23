An Alberta judge looking into the death of a Calgary teen who weighed 37 pounds when he died has adjourned her inquiry in an attempt to hear from more witnesses.

Alexandru Radita was 15 when he died in May 2013 of bacterial sepsis brought on by complications due to untreated diabetes and starvation.

His parents, who were found guilty in 2017 of first-degree murder, had refused to accept the boy had diabetes when he was diagnosed with the disease in 2000 in British Columbia.

Provincial court Judge Sharon Van de Veen says she needs to hear from witnesses in B.C. to determine what can be done to prevent similar deaths in the future.

She has suggested there be an alert system if a child stops going to school, as well as wellness checks and more interprovincial agreements to check on the welfare of at-risk children.

Van de Veen says the inquiry will resume once additional witnesses are arranged.