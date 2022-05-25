Then-Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro speaks during a news conference in Calgary, on Sept. 3, 2021.Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro is to face a three-day disciplinary hearing in October before the self-governing body that sets standards for lawyers in the province.

The Law Society of Alberta is investigating three allegations against Shandro of unprofessional conduct.

The society says the three-day hearing is to be held online starting Oct. 17.

Shandro, who is a lawyer, is facing accusations related to when he was Alberta’s health minister.

One complaint alleges he confronted a neighbour in public over criticism of the health-care system.

Another alleges Shandro used his ministerial position to obtain cellphone numbers for members of the public.

A third alleges he responded to the writer of an e-mail addressed to his wife by threatening to refer the person to the authorities if future emails weren’t addressed to Shandro.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.