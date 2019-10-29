Alberta sets $30-per-tonne carbon tax on large emitters, some proceeds to fund green tech

Open this photo in gallery The industrial carbon tax, known as the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) system, is the centrepiece of Premier Jason Kenney’s climate strategy and replaces a similar system introduced by his New Democratic predecessor. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta is imposing a $30-per-tonne carbon tax on large industrial facilities in January and using part of the proceeds to fund green technology projects. The tax could increase in future years to keep pace with the federal government’s climate plan.

The industrial carbon tax, known as the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) system, is the centrepiece of Premier Jason Kenney’s climate strategy and replaces a similar system introduced by his New Democratic predecessor. The industry tax is being set at a higher level per tonne than Mr. Kenney promised during the spring election, $30 instead of $20, in a move to align the provincial government’s plan with the federal climate law.

The province’s climate plan, which will apply to much of the oil sands, is being introduced a week after a federal election in which climate was a defining issue. The introduction of the TIER system will not have any effect on Ottawa’s intention to apply a wider carbon tax on consumers starting on Jan. 1. Environment Minister Jason Nixon said that despite the province’s decision to comply with the federal tax on industry, Alberta will continue with a lawsuit arguing that the carbon tax on consumers is unconstitutional.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan has struck a deal with the federal government that is similar to what Alberta is seeking, running a provincial tax on industry while letting Ottawa collect a tax on consumers.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday before he tabled the legislation, Mr. Nixon said that industries across Alberta were close to unanimous that they wanted the province to set the tax at a level where the federal government would not take over and regulate their emissions.

“We did hear loud and clear that they wanted us to go to $30 now. They wanted equivalency, they wanted to be regulated in the province of Alberta and not by the federal government. That’s what we’ve accomplished for January, 2020,” he said.

While he doesn’t yet have confirmation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recently re-elected government, Mr. Nixon said he expects Alberta’s new law will conform with Ottawa’s climate plan: “From the official perspective of the federal government, we have every indication that we’ve met equivalency.”

The minister added that he will consult on future increases to the provincial tax. The federal carbon price for industry is set to increase by $10 annually until it reaches $50-per-tonne in 2022. If Alberta’s tax were to fall below the federal threshold, Ottawa would be likely to impose a higher tax under a provision in the federal law known as the backstop.

The tax will apply to facilities that emit more than 100,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases annually – about 127 facilities, according to Mr. Nixon. Those industrial facilities, which comprise major projects in the oil sands as well as much of Alberta’s gas and coal-fired electrical generation, will need to reduce emissions by 10 per cent in 2020 and an additional 1 per cent annually thereafter.

Officials said TIER should lead to a reduction of about 50 megatonnes in emissions by 2030. That’s equivalent to 18 per cent of Alberta’s GHG emissions in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Nixon made the announcement in Edmonton flanked by 13 industry players, including oil producers, the Cement Association of Canada and Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA).

A good chunk of the TIER cash dedicated to research and technology will funnel into the energy sector via ERA, an arm’s-length agency that has been using large-emitter charges to fund GHG-reduction projects since 2009.

Chief executive officer Steve Macdonald said he doesn’t see the new program changing his organization’s mandate from the previous program introduced by former premier Rachel Notley.

“TIER is fundamentally the same design – you set targets, create incentives, there are punishments if [emitters] don’t achieve them, and then you reinvest some of that money in technology. The change will be where the emphasis is,” he said.

Rather than pushing green technologies, which was the former NDP government’s policy objective, Mr. Macdonald expects ERA to pivot toward more research projects around carbon capture and storage, as well as reducing agricultural emissions.

“We hope the government is going to give us the flexibility to pick the best projects,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

“We pick the best projects based on: How close are they to commercialization, is there a customer, GHG reductions, is it against the laws of physics or technologically possible, how long to development? As long as we get that flexibility, to me it’s good public policy.”

Michael McSweeney, head of the Cement Association of Canada, said he’s comfortable with the $30-per-tonne pricing under TIER and believes the program will provide industry with an incentive to reduce emissions.

“It’s not always the price on carbon that’s important. There’s a whole other suite of complimentary measures that can be deployed at no cost to the taxpayer and those are the types of things we want to work with the Government of Alberta on going forward,” he said.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.